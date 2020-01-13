Incyte (INCY) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Marc Frahm maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Odonate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.64, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Incyte’s market cap is currently $16.47B and has a P/E ratio of 41.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.