Incyte (INCY) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on June 12, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 48.1% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.71, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.81 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.