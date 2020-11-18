Inari Medical (NARI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Canaccord Genuity gave Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Marie Thibault initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Inari Medical today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inari Medical with a $86.20 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Inari Medical’s market cap is currently $3.31B and has a P/E ratio of 1180.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.11.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.