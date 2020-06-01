IMV (IMV) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IMV (IMV – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.19, which is a 104.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68K and GAAP net loss of $9.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.94 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.