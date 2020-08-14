IMV (IMV) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Hold rating on IMV (IMV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $7.58 average price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68K and GAAP net loss of $9.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.94 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.