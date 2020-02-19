February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Implenia AG (IPLNF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on February 14, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital upgraded Implenia AG (IPLNFResearch Report) to Buy, with a price target of CHF43.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Implenia AG engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Development, Switzerland, Infrastructure, and International. The Development segment involves activities such as, planning and construction of real estate projects.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019