Implenia AG (IPLNF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 14, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital upgraded Implenia AG (IPLNF – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of CHF43.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Implenia AG engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Development, Switzerland, Infrastructure, and International. The Development segment involves activities such as, planning and construction of real estate projects.