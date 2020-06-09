IMPINJ (PI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMPINJ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.82 million and GAAP net loss of $4.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.