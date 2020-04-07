Immunomedics (IMMU) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics (IMMU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Immunomedics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $295K and GAAP net loss of $99.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $64.17 million.

Immunomedics, Inc. researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. The company was founded by David M. Goldenberg in July 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.