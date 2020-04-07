April 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Immunomedics (IMMU) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Austin Angelo

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics (IMMUResearch Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Immunomedics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $295K and GAAP net loss of $99.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $64.17 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunomedics, Inc. researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. The company was founded by David M. Goldenberg in July 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019