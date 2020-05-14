May 14, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Immunic (IMUX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUXResearch Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $44.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.05 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 115.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019