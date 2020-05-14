Immunic (IMUX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $44.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.05 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 115.1K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.