Immunic (IMUX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 5, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50, which is a 290.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immunic’s market cap is currently $310.6M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.