IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR28.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.70, equals to its 52-week high of $23.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $31.71 average price target.

Based on IMMOFINANZ AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $91.7 million.

IMMOFINANZ AG engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Other. The Austria segment focuses on office standing investments, which include myhive Twin Towers and City Tower Vienna.