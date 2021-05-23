Immatics (IMTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on May 18, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Immatics (IMTX – Research Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Immatics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, implying a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immatics’ market cap is currently $710.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.47.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immatics NV is engaged in discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors. The company’s pipeline consists of two lead product classes, engineered Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACTengine) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Each therapeutic modality has distinct attributes to produce the desired therapeutic effect for patients at different disease stages and with different types of tumors focusing on particularly hard-to-treat solid cancers.