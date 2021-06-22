iMedia Brands (IMBI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Lake Street gave iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on iMedia Brands yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iMedia Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a one-year high of $10.48 and a one-year low of $3.09. Currently, iMedia Brands has an average volume of 159.1K.

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a multichannel electronic retailer that markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media. Its product ShopNBC, is distributed primarily through cable and satellite affiliation agreements, and markets brand name and private label products in the categories of jewelry and watches; home and electronics; beauty, health and fitness; and fashion and accessories. It also operates ShopNBC.com, an e-commerce platform that sells products appearing on its television shopping channel and an extended assortment of online-only merchandise. EVINE Live was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.