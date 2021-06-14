iMedia Brands (IMBI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold initiated coverage with a Buy rating on iMedia Brands (IMBI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iMedia Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.33.

iMedia Brands’ market cap is currently $142.5M and has a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.46.

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a multichannel electronic retailer that markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media. Its product ShopNBC, is distributed primarily through cable and satellite affiliation agreements, and markets brand name and private label products in the categories of jewelry and watches; home and electronics; beauty, health and fitness; and fashion and accessories. It also operates ShopNBC.com, an e-commerce platform that sells products appearing on its television shopping channel and an extended assortment of online-only merchandise. EVINE Live was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.