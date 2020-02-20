IMAX (IMAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Benchmark Co. and Canaccord Genuity gave IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMAX with a $22.75 average price target.

IMAX’s market cap is currently $1.05B and has a P/E ratio of 34.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.