January 2, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

II-VI (IIVI) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on II-VI (IIVIResearch Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.49 and a one-year low of $26.93. Currently, II-VI has an average volume of 1.41M.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and m

