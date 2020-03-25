IHS Markit (INFO) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst Alex Kramm maintained a Hold rating on IHS Markit (INFO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 63.3% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Verisk Analytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IHS Markit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.64, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $81.65 and a one-year low of $44.81. Currently, IHS Markit has an average volume of 2.99M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INFO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. Its products are used by aerospace, agriculture, automotive, chemicals, construction, financial services, government and non-government organizations, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.