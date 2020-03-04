IHS Markit (INFO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on IHS Markit (INFO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IHS Markit with a $82.91 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.65 and a one-year low of $52.06. Currently, IHS Markit has an average volume of 2.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INFO in relation to earlier this year.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions.