IGM Financial (IGIFF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on August 4, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.11.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.1% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $26.99 average price target, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$36.00 price target.

Based on IGM Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $732 million and net profit of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $784 million and had a net profit of $185 million.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other. The Investors Group segment provides financial advisory services for investments, retirement, mortgage, estate planning, tax planning, and insurance. The Mackenzi Investments segment offers funds products, private wealth solutions, managed assets, group plans, tax and estate planning, payout service, and dollar cost averaging. The Corporate and Other segment includes net investment income that are not allocated to other segments, proportionate share of earnings of Great-West Lifeco Inc., operating results for Investment Planning Counsel Inc., and consolidation elimination entries. The company was founded on August 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.