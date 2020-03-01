IDEX (IEX) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on IDEX (IEX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.00, close to its 52-week low of $142.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.5% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.00, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Janney Montgomery also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on IDEX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $96.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $98.14 million.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products.