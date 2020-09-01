IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $25.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.97 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 322.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.