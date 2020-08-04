Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Needham gave Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 50.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ichor Holdings with a $35.00 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Ichor Holdings’ market cap is currently $765.2M and has a P/E ratio of 59.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 95.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICHR in relation to earlier this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.