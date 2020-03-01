iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew Pallotta maintained a Buy rating on iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF – Research Report) on February 28 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Pallotta has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -32.1% and a 5.3% success rate. Pallotta covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iAnthus Capital Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.77.

Based on iAnthus Capital Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.93 million.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financing licensed cannabis cultivators, processors, and dispensaries. It operates through the following segments: Massachusetts, Vermont , Florida, New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Corporate.