IAMGOLD (IAG) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on May 4, Fahad Tariq from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD (IAG – Research Report), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Lundin Mining.

IAMGOLD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.85, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.75 price target.

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $293 million and GAAP net loss of $354 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $251 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.3 million.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.