IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC – Research Report), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $167.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActiveCorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $290.25, representing a 66.7% upside. In a report issued on March 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $272.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $278.86 and a one-year low of $124.60. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 1.15M.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid. The ANGI Homeservices segment offers a digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals, and operates HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List. The Vimeo segment includes cloud-based software products to stream, host, distribute and monetize videos online and across devices, as well as premium video tools on a subscription basis. The Dotdash segment is a portfolio of digital brands providing expert information and inspiration in select vertical content categories. The Applications segment is comprised of direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications, including, Apalon, SlimWare, and Partnerships. The Emerging & Others segment includes Ask Media Group, Blue Crew, The Daily Beast, College Humor Media and IAC Films. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.