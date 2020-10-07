IAC/InterActive (IAC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to IAC/InterActive (IAC – Research Report), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.06, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 74.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $157.25 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IAC in relation to earlier this year.

IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include ANGI Homeservices (51% of total revenue), Vimeo (9%), Dotdash (7%), applications (14%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider, Match Group, in second-quarter 2020.