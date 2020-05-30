Hyrecar (HYRE) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 21, Jon Hickman from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar (NASDAQ: HYRE), with a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.19.

Hyrecar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75, which is a 146.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Hickman has an average return of 0.9% when recommending Hyrecar.

According to TipRanks.com, Hickman is ranked #5862 out of 6650 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Hyrecar has an average volume of 198.5K.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.