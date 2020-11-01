Husky Energy (HUSKF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

In a report released today, Travis Wood from National Bank downgraded Husky Energy (HUSKF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Wood covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.48, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.49 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Husky Energy has an average volume of 24.79K.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment includes exploration for, and development and production of, crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids; a well as marketing of crude oil, natural gas, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation; the blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. The Downstream segment refers to the upgrading of heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil in Canada; and refining of crude oil, marketing of refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt and ancillary products, and production of ethanol. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.