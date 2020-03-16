March 16, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Husky Energy (HUSKF) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

By Austin Angelo

Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.18, a 156.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Husky Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $164 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019