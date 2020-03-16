Husky Energy (HUSKF) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benny Wong maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.18, a 156.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Husky Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $164 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.