Husky Energy (HUSKF) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKFResearch Report), with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.58, close to its 52-week low of $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Husky Energy with a $8.09 average price target.

Based on Husky Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $164 million.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.

