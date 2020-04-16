Husky Energy (HUSKF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKF – Research Report), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.57, implying a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Based on Husky Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.88 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.04 billion and had a net profit of $216 million.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment includes exploration for, and development and production of, crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids; a well as marketing of crude oil, natural gas, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation; the blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. The Downstream segment refers to the upgrading of heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil in Canada; and refining of crude oil, marketing of refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt and ancillary products, and production of ethanol. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.