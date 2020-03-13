March 13, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Husky Energy (HUSKF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy (HUSKFResearch Report), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 39.1% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Husky Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.31, representing a 228.0% upside. In a report issued on February 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.03 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Husky Energy has an average volume of 40.84K.

Husky Energy, Inc. is an international integrated energy company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream.

