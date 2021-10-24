HubSpot (HUBS) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report) on October 20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $814.16, close to its 52-week high of $819.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 71.0% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $825.35, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $925.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $819.18 and a one-year low of $283.87. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 471.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Kelleher, the General Counsel of HUBS bought 1,116 shares for a total of $6,428.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.