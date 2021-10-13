HubSpot (HUBS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ray McDonough maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot (HUBS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $758.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McDonough is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.0% success rate. McDonough covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Workday, and Oracle.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $706.73.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $311 million and GAAP net loss of $24.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $204 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Kelleher, the General Counsel of HUBS bought 1,116 shares for a total of $6,428.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.