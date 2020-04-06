HSBC Sticks to Their Buy Rating for LANXESS (LNXSF)

HSBC analyst Martin Evans maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) on April 1 and set a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.00.

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Lanxess von 88 auf 67 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf “Buy” belassen. Noch mindestens bis Mitte des Jahres durften die Schatzungen fur die europaischen Chemieproduzenten sinken, schrieb Analyst Martin Evans in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bis dahin sollten Anleger vor allem auf die Liquiditat der Unternehmen schauen. Nach dem Verkauf des Polybutadien-Geschafts an Saudi Aramco sei die Kapitalausstattung von Lanxess stark./bek/jha/ Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 14:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #1430 out of 6217 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.71, a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and GAAP net loss of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $99 million.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.