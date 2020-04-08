HSBC Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Fialko from HSBC maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.75.

Fialko noted:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Nestle von 108 auf 102 Franken gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Hold” belassen. Der europaische Konsumgutersektor sollte robust durch die Covid-19-Krise kommen, doch die Perspektiven der einzelnen Unternehmen seien unterschiedlich, schrieb Analyst Jeremy Fialko in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So durften etwa Hygieneartikel weiter gefragt sein und Lebensmittelhersteller vom Trend, zu Hause zu essen, profitieren. Eine Nachfragebelebung bei luxurioseren Kosmetikartikeln sei indes weniger gewiss. Nestle sei ungemein robust, die Bewertung aber ausgereizt./ajx/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 16:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 03:15 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #4249 out of 6281 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.69.

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 25.28K.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.