HP (HPQ) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Jeriel Ong from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on HP (HPQ – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Ong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HP is a Hold with an average price target of $17.64, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

HP’s market cap is currently $24.48B and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HPQ in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, SURESH SUBRA, a Director at HPQ bought 14,459 shares for a total of $215,005.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment gives consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services,and scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.