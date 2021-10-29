Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Hold rating on Houlihan Lokey (HLI – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.91, close to its 52-week high of $105.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 81.1% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Perella Weinberg Partners, Pennantpark Floating Rate, and Apollo Global Management.

Houlihan Lokey has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $101.00.

Based on Houlihan Lokey’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $373 million and net profit of $85.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $211 million and had a net profit of $46.1 million.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment handles the mergers and acquisitions; and capital markets advisory services. The Financial Restructuring segment manages the advisory services for large and complex restructurings. The Financial Advisory Services segment provides financial opinion and financial and strategic consulting services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.