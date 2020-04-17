Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Jeffrey Goldstein from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Houghton Mifflin (HMHC – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.14, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Houghton Mifflin is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.00, implying a -19.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Houghton Mifflin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $241 million and GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $249 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.92 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services. The segment primarily develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats and licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.