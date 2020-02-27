Hostess Brands (TWNK) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Hostess Brands (TWNK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hostess Brands with a $16.67 average price target.

Based on Hostess Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWNK in relation to earlier this year.

Hostess Brands, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. The firm operates through following segments: Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.