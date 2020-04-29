Horizon Technology (HRZN) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Horizon Technology (HRZN – Research Report), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.0% and a 40.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Horizon Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.63.

Based on Horizon Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.02 million and net profit of $6.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.56 million and had a net profit of $3.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRZN in relation to earlier this year.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. is a finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.