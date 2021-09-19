Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK – Research Report) on September 15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.74, close to its 52-week low of $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $19.50 average price target.

Hookipa Pharma’s market cap is currently $201.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.