Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Receives a Buy from Sidoti

Sidoti analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski maintained a Buy rating on Hooker Furniture (HOFT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebiedzinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Lebiedzinski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casey’s General, Petmed Express, and Haverty.

Hooker Furniture has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on Hooker Furniture’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $165 million and net profit of $7.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a net profit of $14.69 million.

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Casegoods, Upholstered and All Other. Its major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand, and youth furniture sold under the Opus Designs by Hooker brand. The company designs and markets its furniture, both as stand-alone products and as part of a group of products within multi-piece groups or broader collections offering a unifying style, design theme and finish. Its collections include offerings, such as Abbott Place, Beladora, Harbour Pointe and Sanctuary collections. The company’s residential upholstered seating companies, include Bradington-Young LLC, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, and Sam Moore Furniture LLC, a specialist in upscale occasional chairs, settees and sectional seating with an emphasis on cover-to-frame customization. Its customers include independent furniture stores, specialty retailers, department stores, catalog and internet merchants, interior designers and national and regional chains. Hooker Furniture was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.