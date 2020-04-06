Homology Medicines (FIXX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines (FIXX – Research Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 44.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Stoke Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, and ChemoCentryx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $34.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.19 and a one-year low of $11.06. Currently, Homology Medicines has an average volume of 266.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIXX in relation to earlier this year.

Homology Medicines, Inc. operates as a technology platform to design and develop treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.