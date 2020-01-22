Home Depot (HD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD – Research Report), with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.30, close to its 52-week high of $239.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $237.82 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $239.31 and a one-year low of $174.53. Currently, Home Depot has an average volume of 4.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

