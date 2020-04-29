Home Bancorp (HBCP) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Home Bancorp (HBCP – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Home Bancorp’s market cap is currently $241.8M and has a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Home Bank, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank to provide loan services including one-to-four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.