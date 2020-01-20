Hollyfrontier (HFC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC – Research Report), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Hollyfrontier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hollyfrontier’s market cap is currently $7.57B and has a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HFC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP).