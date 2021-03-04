Histogen (HSTO) Has a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Histogen (HSTO – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Histogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of liver diseases. It focuses in development of emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease, which reduce the activities of human caspases. The company was founded by Alfred P. Spada, Jennifer Giottonini Cayer, and Steven J. Mento on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.