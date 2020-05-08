Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Patrick Scholes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Scholes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.0% success rate. Scholes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Playa Hotels & Resorts, and Marriot Vacations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $81.83, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ market cap is currently $19.93B and has a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.