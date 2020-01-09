January 9, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

By Austin Angelo

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLTResearch Report) today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.09, close to its 52-week high of $112.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $112.79 and a one-year low of $70.16. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 1.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019