Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.09, close to its 52-week high of $112.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.00.

The company has a one-year high of $112.79 and a one-year low of $70.16. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 1.52M.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.